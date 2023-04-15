Watch: Several aircrafts up in flames as Sudan's paramilitary force clashes with army at Khartoum Airport

Amit escalating confrontation between Sudan's army and Paramilitary force, videos surfacing on social media platforms showed several aircrafts, including a Saudia A330, damaged and up in smokes at Khartoum Airport.

Reports suggested that several people were killed and aircrafts caught fire at Khartoum airport as the paramilitary force Rapid Support Forces (RSF) tried to take over the airport. The Sudanese army is reportedly carrying airstrike on the airport to regain control, reports said.

Meanwhile, people were forced to take shelter inside the international airport as the clash continued.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

RSF claims takeover of airports

In what appears to be a coup attempt, Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced on Saturday that they had taken control of the presidential palace, army chief's residence, and Khartoum international airport amid clashes with the military. The RSF claimed that they took over the airports in Merowe in the north and El-Obeid in the west, alleging that the army had initiated an attack.

The Sudanese air force has reportedly launched operations against the RSF, while some media outlets aired footage of a military aircraft hovering above Khartoum. However, FPJ has not been able to verify the authenticity of the video.

Gunshots were audible in multiple areas of Khartoum, and witnesses reported gunfire in nearby towns.

RSF has 100,000-strong workforce

According to sources, the RSF, an organization estimated to have a 100,000-strong workforce, claims that the army initiated the attack on its forces. The RSF's leader, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (also known as Hemedti), stated that the army had surrounded one of their bases and used heavy weapons to fire upon them.

The escalating conflict between the RSF and the army could exacerbate the security crisis in a country already grappling with economic turmoil and sporadic tribal violence. Political parties that previously signed a power-sharing agreement with the army and the RSF have appealed to both parties to halt their hostilities. Meanwhile, the Russian and U.S. embassies have also urged for an end to the violence.

The recent confrontations come amid longstanding efforts to restore civilian governance in Sudan, which has been plagued by power struggles and military coups.