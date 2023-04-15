 Indian Embassy issues advisory for citizens amid Sudan's army-paramilitary confrontation: 'Take utmost precautions, stay indoors...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldIndian Embassy issues advisory for citizens amid Sudan's army-paramilitary confrontation: 'Take utmost precautions, stay indoors...'

Indian Embassy issues advisory for citizens amid Sudan's army-paramilitary confrontation: 'Take utmost precautions, stay indoors...'

Heavy gunfire sounds have been audible in several regions, including the central area of Khartoum and the Bahri neighborhood.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 04:01 PM IST
article-image

Following ongoing tensions between the military and powerful paramilitary forces in Sudan's capital, the Indian embassy has released an advisory warning Indian citizens to take immediate precautions and remain indoors. The embassy urged all Indian nationals to prioritize their safety and well-being.

“In view of reported firings and clashes, all Indians are advised to take utmost precautions, stay indoors and stop venturing outside with immediate effect. Please also stay calm and wait for updates,” the Indian Embassy tweeted on Saturday.

What is happening in Sudan?

As per reports from the media, heavy gunfire sounds have been audible in several regions, including the central area of Khartoum and the Bahri neighborhood.

Amid the ongoing tensions, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan has claimed control of the presidential palace, army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan's residence, Khartoum's international airport, and two other airports in Merowe and El-Obeid. According to the Sudanese Army, the conflict began when RSF soldiers attempted to attack their forces in the southern region of the capital. Subsequently, the military declared the RSF a "rebel force" and refuted their claims as false.

Read Also
At least 57 dead, multiple injured after attack on ethnic group in South Sudan
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Embassy issues advisory for citizens amid Sudan's army-paramilitary confrontation: 'Take...

Indian Embassy issues advisory for citizens amid Sudan's army-paramilitary confrontation: 'Take...

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida resumes campaigning after evacuation from apparent smoke bomb blast

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida resumes campaigning after evacuation from apparent smoke bomb blast

Male chess player dons niqab to compete as woman in tournament; expelled

Male chess player dons niqab to compete as woman in tournament; expelled

Mehul Choksi wins in court; can't be removed from Antigua & Barbuda without order

Mehul Choksi wins in court; can't be removed from Antigua & Barbuda without order

WATCH: Japanese PM Fumio Kishida evacuated after blast heard during his speech at port in Wakayama;...

WATCH: Japanese PM Fumio Kishida evacuated after blast heard during his speech at port in Wakayama;...