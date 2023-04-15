Indian Embassy issues advisory for citizens amid Sudan's army-paramilitary confrontation: 'Take utmost precautions, stay indoors...'

Following ongoing tensions between the military and powerful paramilitary forces in Sudan's capital, the Indian embassy has released an advisory warning Indian citizens to take immediate precautions and remain indoors. The embassy urged all Indian nationals to prioritize their safety and well-being.

“In view of reported firings and clashes, all Indians are advised to take utmost precautions, stay indoors and stop venturing outside with immediate effect. Please also stay calm and wait for updates,” the Indian Embassy tweeted on Saturday.

What is happening in Sudan?

As per reports from the media, heavy gunfire sounds have been audible in several regions, including the central area of Khartoum and the Bahri neighborhood.

Amid the ongoing tensions, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan has claimed control of the presidential palace, army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan's residence, Khartoum's international airport, and two other airports in Merowe and El-Obeid. According to the Sudanese Army, the conflict began when RSF soldiers attempted to attack their forces in the southern region of the capital. Subsequently, the military declared the RSF a "rebel force" and refuted their claims as false.

