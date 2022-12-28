At least 57 dead, multiple injured after attack on ethnic group in South Sudan

File Pic |

At least 57 people are dead and several others injured after armed groups from the Nuer tribe attacked members of the Murle ethnic group in South Sudan's eastern Jonglei region.

The violence took place in the Greater Pibor administrative area, information minister Abraham Kelang informed on Wednesday.

The territory of South Sudan, which gained independence from Sudan in 2011, has been plagued by blood feuds and clashes over cattle and land for decades.

Kelang said the fighting started on Sunday when armed Nuer youths began attacking the Murle community in Gumuruk County and Likuangole County.

He said members of both groups were killed while 17 people on the Murle side were among the injured.

Murle community youth association chairperson David Ngiro condemned the fighting and urged humanitarian groups to intervene.

'Stop this act of genocidal nature'

“We also call on the central government and the government of Jonglei State to take action to stop this act of genocidal nature aimed towards the Murle tribe,” he said on Wednesday.

Jonglei State information minister John Samuel Manyuon also condemned the fighting and ordered state youth to withdraw immediately.

Calls grow for govt intervention

He further called on the national government in Juba to intervene, saying the situation is out of the local state's control.

“This is a cycle of violence that has been going on for many years, and we want that support from the national (government) and our partners to see the solution in ending (it),” Manyuon said.

The Jonglei youths also attacked a military barracks. Military spokesperson Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai said the “rebellion” would be dealt with accordingly.