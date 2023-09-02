'Indian G20 Presidency Under Pressure, Agenda Hijacked By Some Countries': Russian Envoy Denis Alipov



The forthcoming G20 summit, scheduled to be hosted by India next week, is viewed by Moscow as a potential platform where "some countries" may prioritise their interests related to the Ukraine crisis rather than concentrating on global economic and financial matters.

Addressing an event in New Delhi a week ahead of the arrival of world leaders in the Indian capital for the summit, Denis Alipov, the Russian Ambassador to India, remarked, “Unfortunately, the Indian presidency [of the G20] experiences strong pressure from some countries who, in Russia’s opinions, hijacked the G20 agenda, making the Ukrainian crisis one of the topics.”

Emphasising Moscow's longstanding position, Alipov reiterated that the G20 should prioritise economic and financial matters. “But since last year, it was decided by some members of the group to discuss political issues... something that we do not accept,” Alipov said. If there is no consensus on the issue being a part of agenda, it should be removed, he added.

“The G20 has been established to respond to financial and economic problems that the world faces, not geopolitical problems,” he said. He stressed that Moscow is willing to engage in discussions regarding the Ukraine conflict within forums that are deemed suitable for such deliberations.

The ambassador pointed out that Moscow has endorsed India's G20 presidency priorities, which encompass sustainable development and climate finance, inclusive growth, and digital transformation. He added that Russia hopes the outcome of the summit “will reflect the agenda India has put forth.”

Highlighting India's significance in global affairs, with its influence expected to expand further, the speaker emphasised that “will be one of the centers of decision making very soon”. He also affirmed Moscow's endorsement of India's bid for permanent membership in the UN Security Council.

“Internationally, our priority remains to support a just, equal, and multipolar world, and the BRICS and SCO expansions reflect the growing interests of the developing world, the Global South, towards more equal and more just, inclusive global governance which the ‘Collective West’ continues to dominate,” Alipov said.

Concerning Russia's perspective on the current tensions between India and China, the diplomat pointed out that Moscow's relationships with both New Delhi and Beijing have been “wholesome.”

“We do not develop our relationship with any country at the expense of relationship with the other [countries],” Alipov said.

Alipov emphasised the substantial growth in the bilateral trade between Russia and India in the past year. Despite facing challenges related to the payment mechanism conducted in their respective national currencies, which hasn't been functioning at its full potential due to concerns from Indian banks about potential US sanctions, the overall trend has been favorable.

Furthermore, Alipov highlighted the countries' concerted efforts to boost Indian exports to Russia. He stated that this presents a favorable moment for Indian businesses to enter the Russian market, given the vacancies left by the departure of Western companies.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)