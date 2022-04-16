In Pics: Mass demonstrators agitate at Galle Face in Colombo against Sri Lankan govt

A massive crowd continues to remain gathered at Galle Face, the main beachfront in the capital Colombo, outside Sri Lankan President’s secretariat to protest against Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa amid the economic crisis in the country with agitators at the protest site terming the government tyrant and full of nepotism.

A large number of people including artists and master blaster Sanath Jayasuriya joined the ongoing protest at Galle Face, the main beachfront in the capital Colombo, outside Sri Lankan President's secretariat for the second week.

Furious protesters have been demanding change in the political system and held Rajapaksas responsible for the present state of the economy as well as demanding that “the president and Prime Minister should be imprisoned and their assets should be frozen.”

People at the site of the protest were carrying placards with anti-government slogans written on them. Children were carrying placards with the slogans ‘we need a good future’. Others displayed ‘Freeze all Rajapaksa money’ banners to show their anger.

Protests have been continuing in the Galle Face Green area in the capital city of Colombo as the Island nation is facing its worst economic crisis since independence with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices, and power cuts.

This comes at a time when Sri Lanka is celebrating its New Year. Sri Lankans are protesting against the government's handling of the economic situation and demanded the resignation of the President and the Prime Minister. With food and fuel shortages, soaring prices and power cuts, citizens are compelled to hit the road

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 09:46 PM IST