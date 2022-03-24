In a London jail, Julian Assange weds his lawyer

London (UK): WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange married his lawyer fiancée on Wednesday in Belmarsh Prison in south-east London, where he is being held as he fights against being extradited to the US on charges of the alleged leak of classified documents.

Assange, 50, and his South Africa-born partner Stella Moris, 38, have two sons together — four-year-old Gabriel and two-year-old Max.

Moris, dressed in a wedding gown designed by British designer and Assange supporter Dame Vivienne Westwood, arrived at the prison with her sons and Assange’s father Richard and brother Gabriel.

Westwood also designed a kilt for the groom, as a nod to his Scottish heritage.

“Today is my wedding day. I will marry the love of my life,” Moris wrote in The Guardian ahead of the small ceremony held under strict prison rules.

