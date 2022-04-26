In a first, Germany signals its readiness to send heavy weapons to Ukraine

Germany will officially approve the delivery of Gepard anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine, a senior lawmaker from one of the ruling coalition parties said on Tuesday.

Johannes Vogel, of the liberal Free Democrats, confirmed a report in daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung that Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht is set to offer the weapons at Tuesday's meeting with allies at the United States' Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

According to reports, the German government is set to back sending mobile anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine.

The Gepard twin-cannon system has been in service with the German army since the 1970s and is based on the chassis of the Leopard tank.

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht is expected to give details at the meeting of Western defence ministers on Tuesday, at the US Ramstein airbase in Germany.

It is not clear how many will be delivered but it would be the first direct delivery of a German heavy weapon to Ukraine.

The German government has been accused of delaying arms supplies to Ukraine, in contrast with the US, UK and Ukraine’s east European neighbours.

German media say there are also plans to deliver about 100 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine and some old Leopard battle tanks.

In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Germany is boosting its defence budget this year by €100bn (£84bn; $113bn) - a major policy change.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has faced mounting pressure, including from within his governing coalition, to approve the delivery of heavy weapons such as tanks and other armored vehicles to Ukraine. Germany has already delivered other equipment.

Lambrecht also reiterated plans for eastern European allies to send Soviet-era material to Ukraine, and then have Germany fill the resulting gaps. She said Germany is working together with the U.S. to train Ukrainian troops on artillery systems on German soil.

Germany decided on Monday to clear the delivery of Gepard anti-aircraft guns, Lambrecht said, without providing details. German media reported that defense company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann would get the green light to deliver technically upgraded guns from former German military stocks.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 03:02 PM IST