Denmark, Germany & France sack dozens of Russian intelligence officers, diplomats for 'spying'

Following the accusations of war crimes from Russian troops in the wake of civilian killing in Ukraine's Bucha city, Denmark Tuesday announced that it is expelling 15 Russian "intelligence officers" registered as diplomats following similar moves by a number of EU nations rec, AFP reported.

France Monday also announced the suspension of 35 Russian diplomats as part of a joint European action after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"France decided this evening to expel a number of Russian personnel with diplomatic status stationed in France whose activities are against our security interests," France's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Notably, Germany has also announced that it is expelling 40 staff members at the Russian embassy in Berlin with suspected links to spy agencies as a first response to the killing of Ukrainian civilians in the town of Bucha.

According to a Bloomberg report, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Monday in a statement that images of the victims show 'the unbelievable brutality of the Russian leadership'.

Poland in March had expelled 45 Russian diplomats for espionage. The announcement was made by Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski on Twitter.

"Poland has expelled 45 Russian spies pretending to be diplomats," he had said.

A number of EU countries, including Bulgaria and the Baltic states, have recently expelled Russian diplomats whom they accused of spying.

Moscow faced global revulsion and accusations of war crimes after the Russian pullout from the outskirts of Kyiv revealed streets scattered with corpses of civilians, some of whom had seemingly been killed deliberately at close range. Ukraine had also accused Russian soldiers of a "deliberate massacre" of civilians in Bucha town.

While the European leaders and the United Nations human rights chief condemned the bloodshed, calling it a genocide, US President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin should 'face a war crimes trial.'

