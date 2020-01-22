Imran Khan wants to 'talk solutions to end conflicts' with India

WEF's annual meeting in Davos engages the world's top leaders to shape global, regional and industry agendas at the beginning of the year.

However, instead of grabbing the opportunity to divert investments for the slogging economy of Pakistan, which has led to unwanted consequences such as lack of jobs and rise in inflation, Khan once again raised the Kashmir issue that India has already notified as its 'internal matter' since the scrapping of Article 370 last year.

"With India, I am one Pakistani who has lots of friends in India. Because of the cricketing background and my relations there, I thought I was well placed to talk peace between our two countries." "I reached out to Narendra Modi, the reaction was very different. Subcontinent hosts the highest number of poor people in the world. And we could talk to reduce poverty and increase trade. I tried to talk but hit a brick wall," he added.

Khan said: "Then Pulwama happened. Then India unilaterally annexed Kashmir, revoked articles in their own constitution and since then it's gone from bad to worse..." The most surprising part of his remarks was that Khan is not bothered about the growing market opportunities and investments in India.