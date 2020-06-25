Im the Dim strikes again: Imran Khan drops bombshell, calls Osama Bin Laden 'Shaheed' on live TV in national assembly

At this point, Pakistan Prime Prime Minister Imran Khan should perhaps begin writing down and fact-checking everything he intends to say before he begins. The PTI leader had repeatedly made headlines for his actions - from displaying gaps in geographical and botanical knowledge to political faux pas.
On Thursday, he added yet another incident to the expanding list, calling slain terrorist Osama Bin Laden a 'martyr'. A now viral video clip shows the Pakistani leader talking about how Laden had been killed in America. Or as Khan puts it, "shaheed kar diya".
The clip in question seems to be from the Parliament of the country.
In the past, Khan has evaded questions pertaining to Laden. A video of a past interview posted by journalist Naila Inayat on Twitter shows Khan responding rather noncommittally when asked what he thought about him. Khan began by saying that people's opinion differed based on which side of the story they were on. When asked by the interviewer about his personal opinion, Khan said that he did not wish to comment on the issue as it was now in the past.
On another occasion too Khan had mentioned the varying perceptions and opinions people held about Laden. Speaking to Insider Inc at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland Khan had reportedly said that Laden was able to find refuge in the country because groups such as the al Qaeda had not always been perceived as being terrorists -- even being heroes to some in the past.