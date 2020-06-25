Im the Dim strikes again: Imran Khan drops bombshell, calls Osama Bin Laden 'Shaheed' on live TV in national assembly

At this point, Pakistan Prime Prime Minister Imran Khan should perhaps begin writing down and fact-checking everything he intends to say before he begins. The PTI leader had repeatedly made headlines for his actions - from displaying gaps in geographical and botanical knowledge to political faux pas.

On Thursday, he added yet another incident to the expanding list, calling slain terrorist Osama Bin Laden a 'martyr'. A now viral video clip shows the Pakistani leader talking about how Laden had been killed in America. Or as Khan puts it, "shaheed kar diya".

The clip in question seems to be from the Parliament of the country.