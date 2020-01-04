Not just Imran Khan, 5 times Pakistan happily spread fake news

On Friday Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted a seven-year-old video of violence from Bangladesh and claimed it to be the case of police brutality against Muslims in Uttar Pradesh.

"Indian police's pogrom against Muslims in UP," Khan had tweeted.

The seven-year-old video showed police action against a group of people in Bangladesh. At one point in the video, a policeman could be seen holding a shield of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), an anti-terrorism unit of the Bangladesh Police, definitively proving that it was from the neighbouring country.

The misleading tweet incidentally comes at a time when the reports of a group of people vandalising Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan's Punjab province began surfacing.

But the "pogrom against Muslims" idea seems to have remained in his mind, as later on Saturday he tweeted a news article with the caption, "Indian police brutality reaches new lows as its pogrom of Muslims in India continues as part of fascist Modi Govt's ethnic cleansing agenda".

This time, he attached a news article that spoke about how people placed on the Uttar Pradesh police's list of those who could hamper peace amid the ongoing CAA protests included a man who had been dead for six years and another who was 93-year-old and bedridden.

Khan's now deleted tweet has once again put the spotlight on the propagation of fake news. And keeping that in mind, we decided to put together a list. To be more precise, a list of other times when Pakistan has propagated fake news.