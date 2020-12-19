'If you turn into a crocodile...': Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine side effects

A month after saying that he will not take COVID-19 vaccine, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has landed himself again in controversy.

This time he said that vaccine which is being developed by Pfizer-BioNTech could turn people into 'crocodiles' or 'bearded ladies', depending on what people would think is the worst.

"In the Pfizer contract, it's very clear: 'we're not responsible for any side effects.' If you turn into a crocodile, it's your problem. If you become superhuman, if a woman starts to grow a beard or if a man starts to speak with an effeminate voice, they will not have anything to do with it," he was quoted by AFP.