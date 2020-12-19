'If you turn into a crocodile...': Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine side effects

A month after saying that he will not take COVID-19 vaccine, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has landed himself again in controversy.
This time he said that vaccine which is being developed by Pfizer-BioNTech could turn people into 'crocodiles' or 'bearded ladies', depending on what people would think is the worst.
"In the Pfizer contract, it's very clear: 'we're not responsible for any side effects.' If you turn into a crocodile, it's your problem. If you become superhuman, if a woman starts to grow a beard or if a man starts to speak with an effeminate voice, they will not have anything to do with it," he was quoted by AFP.
While launching an immunization campaign, Bolsonaro stated that while the vaccine will be free in the country, taking it will not be made mandatory.
Meanwhile, Brazil's Covid-19 death toll rose to 185,650 on Friday after 823 more patients died from the disease in the previous 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said.
In the same period, tests detected 52,544 cases of infection, raising the total caseload to 7,162,978 since the start of the outbreak in Brazil on February 26.
The federal government published a resolution in the Government Gazette announcing that, as of December 30, both Brazilians and foreigners arriving at airports must be able to present negative results of a COVID-19 test. Land and coastal borders will remain closed.
