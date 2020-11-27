'Brazil needs to do an America': Twitter slams Jair Bolsonaro for saying he will not take COVID-19 vaccine

He also remained skeptical of the effectiveness of wearing a mask and said that there was no concrete evidence to prove the effectiveness of a mask.

He also reiteriated that Brazilians will not be required to take a vaccine shot as and when the vaccine is made available.

One should also note that in October, he had said on Twitter that vaccination was for needed only for his dog.

Well, his statement comes as the Latin American country witnessed a rise in both categories in November, accompanied by an increase in hospital occupancy in large cities.

The Brazilian Ministry of Health on Thursday reported 37,614 new COVID-19 cases with 691 more deaths, raising the national count to 6,204,220 with 171,460 deaths.

Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest caseload, next to the United States and India.

Notably, Bolsonaro, along with US President Donald Trump for the longest time did not believe that the coronavirus pandemic was not such a big threat. Violating all social distancing norms, Bolsonaro attended public rallies without wearing a mask, and was even caught jet skiing on a day Brazil announced its single highest fatality rate.

Now, netizens have slammed Bolsonaro for his statement. They pointed out that by not wearing a mask, he is not only putting his life at risk but also others around him.

He's even being compared to Trump who refuses to wear a mask. And now, a Twitter user said that "Brazil should do an America and get rid of this one."

Check out reactions here:

