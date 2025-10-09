IDF Eliminates Terrorists In Gaza Attack Attempt As Donald Trump Signals Possible Weekend Middle East Trip To Seal Ceasefire

Terrorists attempted to attack the Israel Defence Forces positioned in Gaza. |

Tel Aviv: Terrorists attempted to attack the Israel Defence Forces positioned in Gaza on Wednesday.

The IDF said that they eliminated several terrorists, and no injuries were reported among the IDF.

In a post on X, the IDF said, "Several Terrorists Attempted to Attack an IDF Position in the Gaza City Area. IDF troops, in cooperation with the IAF, struck and eliminated several of the terrorists. Searches for additional terrorists are currently underway. There were no injuries among IDF troops in this incident."

🔴 Several Terrorists Attempted to Attack an IDF Position in the Gaza City Area



IDF troops, in cooperation with the IAF, struck and eliminated several of the terrorists. Searches for additional terrorists are currently underway. There were no injuries among IDF troops in this… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 8, 2025

US President Donald Trump said on he may travel to the Middle East this weekend as his negotiators seek to seal a captives-for-ceasefire deal in Gaza. Trump said at the White House that a deal is "very close" and he may depart on Saturday. He spoke after talking to his team about the talks being held in Egypt. He said he would been speaking to his teams in the Middle East, Al Jazeera reported.

"'Peace for the Middle East,' that's a beautiful phrase, and we hope it's going to come true, but it's very close, and they're doing very well," Trump said.

"We have a great team over there, great negotiators, and there are, unfortunately, great negotiators on the other side also. But it's something I think that will happen."

"'Peace for the Middle East,' that's a beautiful phrase, and we hope it's going to come true, but it's very close, and they're doing very well," Trump said.

"We have a great team over there, great negotiators, and there are, unfortunately, great negotiators on the other side also. But it's something I think that will happen," Al Jazeera reported.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has sharply criticised a meeting due to be held in Paris on Thursday, where European, Arab and other diplomats are expected to discuss Gaza's post-war transition and efforts towards a permanent ceasefire.

Saar described the French-led initiative as "unnecessary and harmful", saying it had been "concocted behind Israel's back at the sensitive timing of the negotiations in Sharm el-Sheikh".

France’s new initiative, concocted behind Israel’s back at the sensitive timing of the negotiations in Sharm el-Sheikh, is unnecessary and harmful, just like its predecessors.



We view this as yet another attempt by President Macron to divert attention from his domestic problems… — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) October 8, 2025

"We view this as yet another attempt by President [Emmanuel] Macron to divert attention from his domestic problems at Israel's expense," Saar posted on X.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)