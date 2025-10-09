 Donald Trump Makes a Big Announcement, Israel & Hamas Sign 1st Phase Of Peace Plan Under His Leadership, Global Markets React With Optimism
U.S. President Donald Trump announced a breakthrough peace deal between Israel and Hamas. Hostage releases and troop withdrawals are expected soon, raising fresh hopes for lasting peace in the region.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 12:19 PM IST
A Surprise Announcement from Trump. | X/Altered by FPJ

Washington: In a major global development, U.S. President Donald Trump has declared that Israel and Hamas have signed the first phase of a peace agreement that was developed under his leadership. The announcement has brought new hope for peace in the Middle East, a region that has witnessed decades of violence.

Hostages to Be Released Soon

According to Trump, the first phase of the peace deal includes the immediate release of all hostages. This was one of the most sensitive and urgent issues in the ongoing conflict. The agreement also includes a plan for the Israeli military to withdraw its troops up to a mutually agreed boundary line. Trump called this a major step toward strong, lasting, and permanent peace in the region.

A Day of History for the World

Trump described the agreement as a historic moment not just for the Middle East, but for the entire world. He emphasised that the deal has been made with complete fairness to all parties involved. He called it a significant day for the Arab and Muslim world, Israel, neighboring countries, and the United States itself.

Thanks to the Peacemakers

In his message, Trump thanked the nations that helped mediate the talks, especially Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, for playing a critical role in making the agreement possible. He praised all parties for their cooperation and courage in taking this bold step toward peace. Ending his message with the words, 'BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!', Trump expressed his deep hope that this deal will lead to long-term stability in the region.

Hope for a Peaceful Future

This announcement has already started to create waves across global markets and political circles. After years of tension and bloodshed, a real chance for peace may finally be emerging. As the world watches closely, many now hope that this agreement will not only stop the violence but also bring meaningful change to the region.

