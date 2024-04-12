'I Can't Afford To Feed You People': Fed Up With Poverty, 42-Year-Old Pakistani Man Kills Wife, 7 Children With Axe

Representative Image

In a shocking incident, a man grappling with financial hardships in Pakistan killed his wife and seven children with an axe. The horrifying crime happened in the country's Punjab province on Friday.

Victims included 4 daughters

The accused has been identified as Sajjad Khokhar, a 42-year-old labourer. He fatally attacked his wife and seven children, including daughters, with an axe. He reportedly admitted he did it because he was extremely short of money and could not get enough food for his family.

Poor financial conditions led to frequent arguments

Reports say Khokhar felt desperate because prices for things like food and medicine were surging. The family's financial condition led to frequent arguments with his wife, Kausar.

'I can't afford to feed you people'

According to reports, the eldest was their 10-year-old son and the youngest was 8-year-old daughter. Before the attack, Khokhar said, "I can't afford to feed you people."

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz seeks report

The incident sent shockwaves in Punjab, with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz assuring the victims will get justice and Khokhar will be punished. She also directed the Inspector General of Police to submit a report over the incident. The police have launched an investigation into the case.