Shocking Viral Videos Show Pakistan Army Soldiers Mercilessly Beating Punjab Police

Pakistan Army soldiers attacked police officials in Bhawalnagar, Punjab province, on Wednesday. Videos of the soldiers beating up the police went viral on social media.

The incident happened at Madrisa Police Station, where the police had confiscated illegal weapons from the brother of one of the soldiers.

Watch the video below

#BREAKING Pakistan army soldiers beat up police officials in #Bahawalnagar after a dispute over illegal weapons recovery from one of the family members of a soldier. Reports of several police officials beaten & police stations attacked. Is the military in Pakistan above the law? pic.twitter.com/8moDrE656L — Taha Siddiqui (@TahaSSiddiqui) April 10, 2024

Police beaten with rifle butts and sticks

The group of soldiers arrived in about seven to eight vehicles, grabbed the keys from a police officer, and barged into the station, causing chaos. They assaulted the officials with rifle butts and sticks, even torturing the station SHO. The station in-charge and his staff were beaten mercilessly, with visible marks left on their bodies.

Disturbing news coming from Bhawalnagar (Punjab) after a conflict between Policemen of Madrissa Police station and Khaki Jawans during patrolling over recovery of a weapon from brother of Khaki Commando. It sadly led to violent reaction followed by attack on police station by… pic.twitter.com/6q8Xtn7GtD — Rauf Klasra (@KlasraRauf) April 10, 2024

The attack occurred around 10 o'clock on Wednesday morning, following Eid prayers, resulting in serious injuries to multiple police officers and their colleagues. The incident has sparked outrage and calls for accountability over the army's disproportionate response to the weapon confiscation dispute.

One fascist force against another



The man in the video alleges that aftr the police conducted an operation against the dacoit brothers of an army officer, 40-50 army men arrived at the pol station, confiscated DVRs & took officers into lockups & beat thempic.twitter.com/RszCvexsqi — Justuju - جستجو (@justujuuu) April 10, 2024

About 40-50 soldiers stormed the police station

In one of the videos shared on social media, one person can be heard saying that about 40-50 army personnel showed up at the police station and assaulted the police officers. The soldiers even took away the DVRs, locked up the officers, and beat them up.

Punjab Police issues statement

In a statement, the authorities at the Punjab Police called the beatings a "minor incident". It also said that conflict between the army and police was created to make "false impression".

"A minor incident that happened in Bahawalnagar was widely publicised on social media. An attempt was made to create a false impression that, like the Pak Army and Punjab Police, there is a conflict between them after inappropriate things went viral on social media," the police said in the statement. "An immediate joint investigation was commissioned by both institutions. The officers reviewed all the facts and resolved the matter amicably. The Pak Army and Punjab Police are dedicated to bringing terrorists, miscreants, and dangerous criminals to justice. Joint operations are continuing in the province. Don't listen to fake propaganda."