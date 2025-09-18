 Here Are Jimmy Kimmel's Exact Comments On Charlie Kirk Killing That Got His Show Pulled From ABC - VIDEO
A spokesperson for the Disney-owned network confirmed the show will be “pre-empted indefinitely”. Jimmy Kimmel did not comment as he left the studio shortly after.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 10:23 AM IST
Los Angeles: ABC has taken Jimmy Kimmel Live off air indefinitely following the late-night host’s controversial remarks on the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. A clip of Kimmel's deemed "controversial" remark, has since gone viral on the internet, drawing backlash.

article-image

A spokesperson for the Disney-owned network confirmed the show will be “pre-empted indefinitely”. Kimmel did not comment as he left the studio shortly after, as per a report by BBC.

What Jimmy Kimmel Said on Air?

During Monday’s broadcast, Kimmel accused Republicans of using Kirk’s death for political gain. “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the Maga gang desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” he said.

He also criticised President Trump’s tribute to Kirk, shown in a video clip of the president speaking on the White House lawn. “This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he calls a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish,” Kimmel said.

“In between the finger-pointing, there was grieving,” he further added.

Have a look at the exact clip here:

On the day of the killing, Kimmel had expressed his condolences on Instagram and sent “love” to Kirk’s family.

Kirk, 31, was shot dead on September 10 at an Utah Valley University event. The 22-year-old suspect, Tyler Robinson, has been charged with aggravated murder. According to court filings, Robinson’s mother told investigators her son had recently shifted left politically and supported LGBTQ+ rights. However, authorities have not confirmed a motive on the same yet.

FCC and Trump React

Federal Communications Commission chair Brendan Carr criticised the show during an appearance on The Benny Show, calling Kimmel’s remarks “the sickest conduct possible” and pressuring Disney to take action. He warned that networks holding FCC licences are expected to “operate in the public interest”.

Trump responded to the show’s suspension on social media, calling it “great news for America” and congratulating ABC for cancelling a “ratings challenged” programme.

ABC has not announced when or if Jimmy Kimmel Live will return to air.

