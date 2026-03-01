'Help You Longed For Has Now Arrived': Netanyahu Appeals Iranians To Overthrow ‘Terrorist Regime’ As Strikes Intensify | X | Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday issued a direct appeal to the people of Iran, urging them to unite and overthrow what he described as a “terrorist regime.” Calling the moment an “opportunity that comes only once in every generation,” Netanyahu said the time had come for Iranians to secure their future.

در روزهای آینده ما به هزاران هدف رژیم تروریستی ضربه خواهیم زد.

ما شرایطو برای مردم شجاع ایران فراهم خواهیم کرد تا خود را از زنجیرهای استبداد رها کنن.

و به همین دلیل من دوباره خطاب به شما میگم:

ای شهروندان ایران این فرصت رو از دست ندهید.

— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 1, 2026

In his address, the Israeli PM said, "The help you have longed for has now arrived." Moreover, he also said that Israel will strike 'thousands of targets' linked to what he described as a “terrorist regime.”