 'Help You Longed For Has Now Arrived': Netanyahu Appeals Iranians To Overthrow ‘Terrorist Regime’ As Strikes Intensify
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'Help You Longed For Has Now Arrived': Netanyahu Appeals Iranians To Overthrow ‘Terrorist Regime’ As Strikes Intensify

'Help You Longed For Has Now Arrived': Netanyahu Appeals Iranians To Overthrow ‘Terrorist Regime’ As Strikes Intensify

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Iranians to unite and topple their government, branding it a “terrorist regime.” In his address, he described the moment as a rare generational opportunity and stated Israel would target thousands of regime-linked sites, asserting that the help Iranians sought had arrived.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 03:34 PM IST
article-image
'Help You Longed For Has Now Arrived': Netanyahu Appeals Iranians To Overthrow ‘Terrorist Regime’ As Strikes Intensify | X | Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday issued a direct appeal to the people of Iran, urging them to unite and overthrow what he described as a “terrorist regime.” Calling the moment an “opportunity that comes only once in every generation,” Netanyahu said the time had come for Iranians to secure their future.

In his address, the Israeli PM said, "The help you have longed for has now arrived." Moreover, he also said that Israel will strike 'thousands of targets' linked to what he described as a “terrorist regime.”

Follow us on