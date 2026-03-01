'Help You Longed For Has Now Arrived': Netanyahu Appeals Iranians To Overthrow ‘Terrorist Regime’ As Strikes Intensify

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday issued a direct appeal to the people of Iran, urging them to unite and overthrow what he described as a “terrorist regime.” Calling the moment an “opportunity that comes only once in every generation,” Netanyahu said the time had come for Iranians to secure their future.
In his address, the Israeli PM said, "The help you have longed for has now arrived." Moreover, he also said that Israel will strike 'thousands of targets' linked to what he described as a “terrorist regime.”