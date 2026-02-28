 'Op Lion's Roar Launched To Remove 'Existential Threat' Posed By 'Terror Regime' In Iran': Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu
'Op Lion's Roar Launched To Remove 'Existential Threat' Posed By 'Terror Regime' In Iran': Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli PM Netanyahu confirmed a joint Israel-US military operation, ‘Operation Lion’s Roar’, targeting Iran to counter what he called an “existential threat.” He thanked US President Donald Trump, accused Iran of decades of hostility, warned against its nuclear ambitions, and urged Iranians to rise against their regime while calling Israelis to follow safety instructions amid escalating tensions.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 03:06 PM IST
article-image
'Op Lion's Roar Launched To Remove 'Existential Threat' Posed By 'Terror Regime' In Iran': Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu | Photo: AFP

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday confirmed that Israel and the United States had carried out a joint military operation, dubbed 'Operation Lion's Roar', against Iran, describing the action as necessary to remove what he termed an “existential threat” posed by the Iranian regime.

In a video message addressed to the nation, Netanyahu said the operation was launched to counter the danger emanating from Tehran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Statement

"My brothers and sisters, citizens of Israel, just an hour ago, Israel and the United States embarked on an operation to remove the existential threat posed by the terrorist regime in Iran," he said.

article-image

Netanyahu thanked US President Donald Trump for his support and leadership in the operation.

"I thank our great friend, President Donald Trump, for his historic leadership," he stated.

The Israeli Prime Minister accused Iran’s leadership of decades of hostility and violence.

"For 47 years, the Ayatollahs' regime has chanted 'Death to Israel', 'Death to America'. It has spilt our blood, murdered many Americans, and massacred its own people," Netanyahu said.

Emphasising Israel’s long-standing concerns about Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, he added, "This murderous terrorist regime must not be allowed to arm itself with nuclear weapons that would enable it to threaten all of humanity."

Netanyahu said the joint military action was also intended to create an opening for political change within Iran.

"Our joint operation will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their fate into their own hands," he said.

In his address, the Prime Minister appealed directly to various ethnic groups within Iran, including Persians, Kurds, Azeris, Baloch and Ahwazis, urging them to rise against the ruling establishment and portraying the strikes as paving the way for a freer Iran.

"The time has come for all parts of the Iranian people -- the Persians, Kurds, Azeris, Baloch, and Ahwazis -- to cast off the yoke of tyranny and bring freedom and peace-loving values to Iran," Netanyahu said.

He also called on Israeli citizens to strictly follow official safety instructions amid the escalating conflict.

"I call on you, citizens of Israel, to heed the instructions of the Home Front Command. In the coming days, during Operation 'Lion's Roar,' we will all be called upon to show patience and strength of spirit," he said.

"Together we will stand, together we will fight, and together we will ensure the eternity of Israel," Netanyahu added, as tensions in the region continued to mount.

