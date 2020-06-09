'He fell harder than he was pushed': Trump wonders if old man whose skull cracked open in Buffalo was a 'set up'

US President Donald Trump does not seem to be looking at the recent protests in America with a favourable eye. A black man's death while a white police officer knelt on his neck had triggered large scale protests across the country, and 'Black Lives Matter' has become a rallying cry.

But even as many protested George Floyd's death peacefully, others indulged in incidents of violence, arson and looting. Reacting to the same, Trump had warned in his now censored tweet that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts".

"These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen," he had written at the time. And while one could argue that Trump does indeed have George Floyd's best interests at heart, it does not seem as though the same can be said of him when it comes to the protesters.

You may recall yet another recent incident that had triggered outrage -- where police officers were seen on video pushing a 75-year-old man to the ground in Buffalo, New York.