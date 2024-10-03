Hassan Nasrallah's Funeral To Take Place on Friday: Reports

Slain Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah | X

The funeral of Hassan Nasrallah, the chief of Lebanese militant group Hezbollah is going to take place on Friday (October 4) said multiple news reports in news outlets in West Asia (Middle East). Nasrallah, a highly respected figure in the Arab world and someone who has had an instrumental role in founding and establishing Hezbollah, was killed on September 27 following Israeli airstrike in Lebanon's capital Beirut. A period of mourning was declared in Lebanon following Nasrallah's death.

Hezbollah enjoys active support from Iran in West Asia. Killing of Nasrallah marked a very important development in the regional conflict as Iran fired about 180 missiles at Israel, a major escalation in the regional conflict.

Israel has warned that Iran will 'pay the price' however, there hasn't been any major retaliation from Israel so far. US President Joe Biden has said that he will not support any move by Israel to target Iran's nuclear facilities. Although he recognised Israel's right to defend itself but stressed that the response should be proportionate and not a harbinger to an all-out war in West Asia.

“The answer is no,” Biden told reporters when he was asked if he would support Israeli move to attack Iran's nuclear facilities.

Israel talks tough

Since the Iranian attack, Israel has been talking tough. On Thursday, Israel's Ambassador to India Reuven Azar repeated Israeli stand that Iran 'will pay a price'.

"Our PM was very clear that Iran will pay a price. We have to think about it thoroughly--can we have a situation where rouge states like Iran attack with a barrage of ballistic missiles? If this goes unchecked, then consequences will be terrible for the region...If nobody is going to stop Iran, then it is our responsibility," said the envoy as quoted by ANI.

He credited Israel's advanced air defence systems and the country's partnership with the US for successful defence during the Iranian barrage.

"We were pretty successful because of two reasons. First of all, we have probably the best air defence systems in the world and we have been able to thwart most of these missiles. We only left unattacked those who fell in open areas," he said

"And the second reason is that we have a very good partnership with the United States, for which we are very thankful, and with our neighbours that have been also helping us to thwart these ballistic missiles that are flying over their territory," he added.