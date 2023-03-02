Hareem Shah naked videos controversy: 'My friends stole & leaked them', says Pakistani TikTok star

Image credit: hareem.shah_official_account

Hareem Shah leaked videos: Pakistani TikTok sensation Hareem Shah made headlines on Thursday after she clarified that some of her "private videos" which had started circulating on social media earlier this week were “stolen and leaked” by close friends.

While speaking to a private TV channel from Morocco, the rising TikTok star revealed that the videos circulating on social media are "real and private" and her close friends Sandal Khattak and Ayesha Naz stole it from her mobile phone and have leaked them online.

As per a report published on a Pakistani website she said: “I filmed these videos myself some years ago. One of them was shot in a house in Karachi and the other in Islamabad,” she said. Khattak and Naz had been living with me then and they stole my mobile and saved the videos”.

Shah added that she will take legal action against the two.

The videos of Shah had gone viral on social media on Tuesday, however, she came forward on Wednesday with a clarification.

Who is Hareem Shah?

Hareem Shah is a rising TikTok star in Pakistan and her real name is Fiza Hussain. She has a huge social media fan following. On Instangram Shah has 2,96,000 followers, while on TikTok, 1,86,000 million people follower her and her videos have been viewed by millions across globe.

Shah was born to Zarar Hussain Shah in 1991 and had studied at a religious school in Pakistan.

Past controversies

In 209, Shah drew heavy backlash due to her presence at the Foreign Office of Pakistan and her unauthorized access to the place was called out. The then Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan even ordered an inquiry into her access to the government building.

She was also criticized for her statement against Sheikh Rasheed, a politician and federal minister who currently serves as Interior Minister of Pakistan. In December 2019, she was harassed at an opening ceremony of a mall in Dubai.