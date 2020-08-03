Happy Birthday Barack Obama: 5 interesting facts about the first African-American President of the US

Barack Obama, who served as the 44th president of the United States, will turn 59, on August 4. Obama was the first African-American to be elected as the President of the United States.

Serving two terms from 2009 to 2017, Obama was a cool president and never failed to amuse his fans, followers on social media. Despite not being the President anymore, he is still respectfully referred to as “Mr. President”. President Obama, a Harvard Law School graduate, is a highly-sought after speaker, role model and leader within the Democratic Party. On his birthday, here are some interesting facts about him: