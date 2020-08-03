Happy Birthday Barack Obama: 5 interesting facts about the first African-American President of the US

Barack Obama, who served as the 44th president of the United States, will turn 59, on August 4. Obama was the first African-American to be elected as the President of the United States.
Serving two terms from 2009 to 2017, Obama was a cool president and never failed to amuse his fans, followers on social media. Despite not being the President anymore, he is still respectfully referred to as “Mr. President”. President Obama, a Harvard Law School graduate, is a highly-sought after speaker, role model and leader within the Democratic Party. On his birthday, here are some interesting facts about him:
Obama's mother was a white American from Kansas. His dad was from Kenya, Africa. He was raised with help of his grandfather, who served in Patton’s army, and his grandmother, who worked her way up from the secretarial pool to middle management at a bank.
Obama once worked in a Baskin Robbins in Honolulu, Hawaii.
After university, Obama worked in community projects, before going to a law school. After completing Law degree, he started working as a civil rights lawyer and later went on to work for the local government of Illinois, America. In 2004, Obama was elected to the US Senate – a part of America's law-making system.
Obama was a member of a self-made group called, 'choom gang'. He spent time with his friends and smoked marijuana.
Obama has won a Grammy Award in the 'Best Spoken Word Album' category for his versions of 'Dreams of My Father' and 'The Audacity of Hope'.
