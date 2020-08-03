Flashback: When Barack Obama introduced his ‘anger translator’ Keegan Michael-Key

Former US President Barack Obama turns 58 on August 4. He served as the 44th president and first African-American president from 2009 to 2017.

Obama has been touted as someone with a good sense of humour. His speeches in the US and across the world have an artistic touch to make sure his audience doesn’t fall asleep.

This takes us back to a genius trick he pulled off during a formal event amid several dignitaries.

At the 2015 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, then US President Barack Obama introduced his anger translator. The role was essayed by actor-comedian Keegan Michael-Key, who channelled ‘Luther’ a character from the Comedy Central show Key & Peele.

The "Anger Translator" sketch appeared in the first episode of Key & Peele back in January of 2012. While Peele plays the mild-mannered Obama, Key plays the angry one who stares at the camera, interrupting Jordan Peele’s speech and speaking what’s running in the president’s mind angrily.

After Key took the stage at Saturday's "Nerd Prom," he sent a tweet to his comedy partner: "Thanks @JordanPeele for coming up with the greatest premises ever for a sketch that one could do with the POTUS. #4yearsinthemaking"

Peele had this to say back: ".@KeeganMKey I knew it was only a matter of time before I was replaced by someone with a better impression."

Watch the video below.