Happy Birthday Barack Obama: 10 inspiring quotes from the POTUS

Born as Barack Hussein Obama II, former US President Barack Obama will celebrate his 59th birthday on Tuesday, August 4. Serving two terms from 2009 to 2017, Obama has come out to be an effortlessly cool president never failing to amuse his fans and followers on social media. His birthday has been ordained as ‘Barack Obama Day’ in the State of Illinois.

Different from his prior office members, Obama has had a rollercoaster ride in his eight years at the White House. From passing his signature healthcare reforms, legalizing marijuana to standing up for gay marriage, the people of America fell in love with their president.

For the inspiring man that he is, let us go through 10 of Barack Obama's best quotes on the occasion of his 59th birthday.

Change will not come if we wait for some other person, or if we wait for some other time. We are the ones we've been waiting for. We are the change that we seek. The best way to not feel hopeless is to get up and do something. Don’t wait for good things to happen to you. If you go out and make some good things happen, you will fill the world with hope, you will fill yourself with hope. A change is brought about because ordinary people do extraordinary things. If you're walking down the right path and you're willing to keep walking, eventually you'll make progress. We don't ask you to believe in our ability to bring change, rather, we ask you to believe in yours. Focusing your life solely on making a buck shows a poverty of ambition. It asks too little of yourself. And it will leave you unfulfilled. What I’ve realized is that life doesn’t count for much unless you’re willing to do your small part to leave our children — all of our children — a better world. Any fool can have a child. That doesn’t make you a father. It’s the courage to raise a child that makes you a father. No, you can't deny women their basic rights and pretend it's about your 'religious freedom'. If you don't like birth control, don't use it. Religious freedom doesn't mean you can force others to live by your own beliefs. It’s important to make sure that we’re talking with each other in a way that heals, not in a way that wounds. Nothing can stand in the way of the power of millions of voices calling for change.

Last but not the least, "Senorita, bade bade deshon mein,” and no it is not SRK’s dialogue. In fact, these iconic lines were recited by the former US President during his visit to India in 2017. FYI, Obama visited India twice – in 2015 and 2017. During his second visit, he began his speech with a ‘Namaste!’ and recited the filmy line from Aditya Chopra’s movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge while addressing the Town Hall.