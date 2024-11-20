Guyana: PM Modi Presented With 'Key To City' Of Georgetown

PM Modi receiving the 'key to the city of Georgetown'. | ANI

Georgetown [Guyana]: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday received the 'Key to the city of Georgetown' during his state visit to Guyana. He also received a resounding welcome from the members of the Indian community in Guyana.

PM Modi Lands In Guyana

PM Modi was welcomed by President of Guyana Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister of Grenada Dickon Mitchell, the Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley along with four ministers from Guyana at a hotel in Georgetown.

Upon his arrival, he was greeted with cultural performances of traditional dances and in a warm gesture, received the 'Key to the city of Georgetown', which is the capital city of Guyana.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi witnesses cultural performances in Georgetown, Guyana



#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome from members of the Indian diaspora in Guyana as he arrives at a hotel in Georgetown.



The Prime Minister interacted with various ministers of the Government of Guyana and members of the Indian diaspora.

PM Modi Expresses His Gratitude To The Indian Community In Guyana

PM took to X to post "A heartfelt thank you to the Indian community in Guyana for their warm and spirited welcome. They have shown that distance is never a barrier to staying connected to one's roots. Glad to see the community making a mark here across different sectors."

Earlier in an unprecedented gesture, PM Modi was received at the airport by President Irfan Ali, PM Mark Anthony Phillips and over a dozen Cabinet ministers. He has become the first Indian PM to visit the South American country in 56 years.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour in Georgetown, Guyana



#WATCH | Guyana: PM Narendra Modi presented with the ‘Key to the City’ of Georgetown.



#WATCH | Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana along with 4 ministers from Guyana, PM of Grenada and PM of Barbados received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a hotel in Georgetown, Guyana



At the hotel where the PM will be staying, he interacted with the enthusiastic members of the Indian diaspora who conveyed great pleasure in meeting with the PM. The Prime Minister interacted with people across all age groups and expressed joy upon receiving the warm welcome.

Earlier in an exclusive interview with ANI, the Director of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Guyana, Rudra Jayanta Bhagawati said, "It is a big gift for Guyana that PM Modi is coming here".

About PM Modi's Visit To Guyana

During his visit, PM Modi will address a special sitting of Guyana's parliament. He will also join leaders from the Caribbean partner countries for the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit.

In a press briefing ahead of the PM's visit to Guyana, the Ministry of External Affairs noted that the Prime Minister's visit comes at the invitation of Guyanese President Mohammad Irfaan Ali.

Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar said that the PM will engage in delegation-level talks with President Irfaan Ali.

"My visit to Guyana, at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, will be the first-ever visit of an Indian Prime Minister in over 50 years. We will exchange views on giving strategic direction to our unique relationship, which is based on shared heritage, culture and values. I will also pay my respects to one of the oldest Indian diaspora, who migrated more than 185 years ago, and engage a fellow democracy, as I address their Parliament," the Prime Minister had earlier noted.

