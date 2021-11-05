Glasgow to witness several protests on weekend as COP26 Summit continues

Glasgow: The organizers of the UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26) warned attendees about a number of environmental protests that are scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Glasgow.

"Friday, 5 November: to coincide with Youth and Public Empowerment Day an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 people are expected to leave Kelvingrove Park at 11:30 am and make their way to George Square in Glasgow's city centre. Saturday, 6 November: Global Day of Action for Climate Justice - an estimated 50,000 people are expected to leave Kelvingrove Park at 12:30 pm and make their way to Glasgow Green," the message of the organizers read.

Also on Saturday, protests will be held at Glasgow Airport and nine more UK airports, as per the organizers.

On Wednesday, climate change activists from Extinction Rebellion organized a rally in the centre of Glasgow, and Swedish environment-activist Greta Thunberg was reported to be present there as well.

The COP26 summit is currently underway in Glasgow, Scotland, starting from Sunday till November 12. The summit is aimed at boosting international efforts towards reaching the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. At the event, the parties are expected to pass some agreements to reduce greenhouse emissions and achieve carbon neutrality.

