George Floyd Protest: Teen charged in Kenosha shooting that killed 2, hurt 1

The medical examiner found that Rosenbaum was shot in the groin and back - which fractured his pelvis and perforated his right lung and liver - and his left hand. He also suffered a superficial wound to his left thigh and a graze wound to his forehead.

Rittenouse then ran down the street and was chased by several people shouting that he just shot someone before he tripped and fell, according to the complaint and cellphone footage. Huber, who was carrying a skateboard, was shot in the chest after apparently trying to wrest the gun from Rittenhouse, the complaint said.

Grosskreutz, who appeared to be holding a gun, then was shot in the left arm after approaching Rittenhouse, the complaint said.