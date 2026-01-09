Iran Unrest: Mass Anti-Government Protests Sweep Tehran & Major Iranian Cities As Uproar Intensifies On Day 12; VIDEOS |

Tehran: Large crowds of anti-government demonstrators poured onto the streets of Tehran and several other Iranian cities on Thursday evening, marking what observers describe as the most significant show of opposition to Iran’s clerical leadership in years. Videos verified by BBC Persian showed thousands marching peacefully through major thoroughfares in the capital as well as in Mashhad, the country’s second-largest city.

Social media played a major role in amplifying the scale and symbolism of the demonstrations. Sana Ebrahimi, an X user, shared videos of the protests with a forceful message, describing the scenes as revolutionary and accusing much of the global media of remaining silent.

In another post, she argued that the collapse of Iran’s ruling system would have global consequences, claiming it would majorly weaken the influence of Russia and China and disrupt what she described as a key driver of instability and terrorism in the Middle East.

The footage indicated that, at least initially, security forces did not intervene to disperse the crowds. However, later in the evening, a monitoring organization reported a nationwide internet blackout, a tactic frequently used by Iranian authorities during periods of unrest to limit information flow and coordination among protesters.

In the verified videos, demonstrators could be heard chanting slogans directly targeting Iran’s leadership. Calls of “Death to the dictator,” a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, echoed through the crowds. Some protesters also shouted “Long live the shah,” signalling support for Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s last monarch, who has publicly urged Iranians to unite and voice their demands through mass protests.

1️⃣ The largest anti-regime protests of the Islamic Republic’s 47-year history unfolded on Day 12. When aggregated nationwide, turnout reached multi-million levels.



A large procession was seen moving along a main road in Mashhad, where some individuals were seen climbing onto an overpass and dismantling what appeared to be surveillance cameras, as confirmed by BBC Persian. In Tehran, protesters were observed marching along major roads in the eastern parts of the city, with smaller gatherings reported in northern districts of the capital and in the northern city of Babol.

Unrest Enters 12th Day

The current wave of unrest has now entered its twelfth consecutive day. Human rights groups say the protests were initially sparked by public anger over the sharp devaluation of Iran’s currency, worsening economic conditions, and a cost-of-living crisis exacerbated by US sanctions and regional tensions. The demonstrations have reportedly spread to more than 100 cities and towns across all 31 provinces.

The US-based Human Rights Activist News Agency reported at least 34 protesters and eight security personnel killed, with more than 2,200 arrests. Iran Human Rights, based in Norway, put the death toll higher, including children. Iranian state media, meanwhile, downplayed or denied the scale of the protests, at times broadcasting footage of empty streets.