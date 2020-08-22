Ganesh Chaturthi Trivia: Did you know Indonesian currency has Lord Ganesha on its 20,000 rupiah note?

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on public movement, the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival commenced across the world, despite the usual pomp and glory missing this year.

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, marks the birth of the elephant-headed God.

It begins on the fourth day (chaturthi) of the month of Bhadrapada, the sixth month of the Hindu calendar, and concludes after 10 days on the day of Anant Chaturdashi, when the idol is submerged in the nearest body of water.

Lord Ganesha is considered an embodiment of wisdom and widely revered as the remover of obstacles.

While the festival gains its primarily in Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra, it comes as an astounding fact that the Indonesian currency rupiah has the image of Lord Ganesha on a 20,000 note.