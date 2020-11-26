FPJ explains: When do Americans celebrate Thanksgiving and why?

Thanksgiving Day is celebrated annually as a national holiday in the North American continent on the fourth Thursday of November. The day is meant to celebrate the harvest season and other blessings of the year gone by.

In 2020, the Thanksgiving Day holiday will be celebrated on November 27.

Why do American’s celebrate Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving can be traced back to 1621 when the Pilgrims (settlers from England) invited local native Americans to their harvest celebrations. Although Thanksgiving has historical roots in religious and cultural traditions, it has long been celebrated as a secular holiday as well.

When is it celebrated?

Thanksgiving in the United States was earlier observed on differing dates. From the time of the Founding Fathers until the time of Lincoln, the date of observance varied from state to state. The final Thursday in November had become the customary date in most U.S. states by the beginning of the 19th century. However, on October 31, 1939, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a presidential proclamation changing the holiday to the next to last Thursday in November, for business reasons.

Celebrations

Most Americans consider this holiday a day to gather and express their gratitude through food, family, and soccer. During Thanksgiving, a huge traditional feast like Christmas is organised. Various delicacies including turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and root vegetables and Pumpkin pie. On this day, some people write down what they are thankful for and then read aloud to their family and friends.