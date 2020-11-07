FPJ Explains: Can Donald Trump still secure another term as US President?

But can President Trump truly retake the White House for a second term in office? While Biden has secured a lead in several of the remaining states, it must be noted that these elections have not yet been called in his favour.

Alaska for example, has not been called because only around 50% of the votes have been counted and as per an AP report, the state will not release absentee numbers until November 10. The primarily Republican leaning state is not expected to influence Biden's numbers.

Georgia, where President Trump had initially been leading now has Biden at an advantage. However, this is an extremely thin margin, and as such the numbers could very easily turn in Trump's favour. Votes are still being counted across the state. The difference between the two candidates at present is less than 5,000 votes.

A similar situation exists in Nevada where Biden is leading by around 23,000 votes. However, while 87% of the votes have been counted, tens of thousands of votes remain. If enough of these fall in favour of President Trump, it could secure him six electoral votes.

Up to 116,000 mail ballots and about 41,000 provisional ballots remain uncounted in North Carolina. As long as these ballots were postmarked by November 3 they are still eligible for inclusion. State election officials have until November 12 to count them. Thus, while President Trump continues to hold onto his lead in the state, this could potentially be overtaken.

According to the Pennsylvania secretary of state’s website earlier in the day, there were about 89,000 more mail ballots to count. With there being less than 30,000 votes between the rival candidates, this could skew the race strongly in one of their favour. Winning Pennsylvania would also provide the Presidential candidate with 20 electoral votes.



Thus, while Biden has an advantage over Trump at present, it could waver. At the same time, a large number of mail ballots are expected to be in Biden's favour. As such, President Trump's chances have been considerably diminished.