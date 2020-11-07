Trump's White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus - Watch video when he refused to talk with mask on

US President Donald Trump's White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for coronavirus, reports said on Friday (local time).

CNN reported that Meadows told people after the election that he had coronavirus, but it wasn't clear when he first tested positive. Meadows had traveled with Trump on last week and was also present at the White House election party on Tuesday.

Notably, Meadows had refused to keep his mask on while talking to reporters last month, saying he would not "talk through a mask".

As he stopped to talk to reporters at Capitol Hill just before the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, Meadows said he would talk by pulling the microphone farther away. "I’m more than 10 feet away... that way I can take this off,” Meadows said as he took his mask off.

As a reporter asked him to keep the mask on, Meadows walked away and said, “I’m not going to talk through a mask.”