'You could be President': Kamala Harris' chat with 4-year-old grand-niece goes viral; watch video

As the United States of America waits to see who will be leading the country for the next several years, Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris has become a symbol of hope for many. If elected, she will be the first woman to hold the position, as well as being the first person of colour to become VP. She would also become the first Indian American, the first South Asian American and the first Asian to hold such a post. As such, Harris has pushed the boundaries of what one can achieve, with many over the last few months looking to her as a beacon of change.

Harris for her part seems to be firmly of the opinion that people can achieve whatever they put their mind to. In a video that has since gone viral, Kamala can be telling her 4-year-old grand-niece that she could even become the President one day. "But not right now. You have to be over the age of 35," she explains in the adorable video.