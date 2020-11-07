US Election 2020: Kamala Harris on cusp of making history

With Joe Biden inching closer to the finish line, it would appear that the Democrats are set to create history in the near future. While President Trump has repeatedly called for a legal scrutiny of the vote counting process, projecting himself as he rightfully elected candidate, the numbers at present do not seem to be in his favour.

As per the states that have been called thus far by The Associated Press, Biden is maintaining a substantial lead, with 264 electoral votes to Trump's 214. The winning candidate needs to secure 270. In many of the swing states, Biden is leading the count with slim margins - something that Trump has lamented on many occasions recently.

"I had such a big lead in all of these states late into election night, only to see the leads miraculously disappear as the days went by. Perhaps these leads will return as our legal proceedings move forward!" he tweeted early on Saturday.