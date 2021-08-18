Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai meets Taliban commander Anas Haqqani in Kabul amid efforts to set up government

Advertisement

Amid efforts by the Taliban to set up a government, Anas Haqqani, a Taliban commander and senior leader of the Haqqani Network militant group, met former Afghan president Hamid Karzai in Kabul, reported Reuters.

According to the report, Hamid Karzai was accompanied by Abdullah Abdullah, in the meeting.

The Taliban leaders are discussing future government plans in Doha and are in touch with the international community and intra-Afghan parties to make government in Afghanistan.

The world is closely watching the unfolding situation in Afghanistan as the countries have scrambled to evacuate its citizen from Afghanistan in an attempt to secure their people.

Taliban on Sunday took control of Kabul and installed themselves in the presidential palace in Kabul. President Ashraf Ghani fled the country as the terrorists entered the city on Sunday. Panic gripped the Afghan capital as people fear about a return to the Taliban's brutal rule and the threat of reprisal killings.

Over Afghanistan's situation, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday called for an immediate cessation of all hostilities and the establishment of a new government that is united, inclusive and representative.

Meanwhile, a Taliban commander at the Kabul airport said that at least 40 people were killed in shooting by the foreign forces and due to a stampede since Monday.

He said the people should not be deceived by fake rumours about travelling abroad and asked them to avoid coming to the airport, Afghan media reported. Crowds of Afghans were still forming around Kabul's international airport on Tuesday, the second day of Taliban rule in the city. Reports said people of various ages, both women and men, are seeking to board aircraft and evacuate the country.

Earlier, the Taliban pledged to protect the rights of women and minorities and assured that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan would not pose a threat to any country.

The Taliban had ruled Afghanistan from 1996 until 2001 and in those five years, they imposed Sharia Islamic law in the country, introducing punishments in line with their strict interpretation of the law - publically executing convicted murderers and adulterers and carrying out amputations of those found guilty of theft. Men were required to grow beards and women had to wear the all-covering hijab.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Wednesday,August 18, 2021