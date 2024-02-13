 Florida Plane Crash: Dashcam Footage Shows Exact Moment When Aircraft Crashed Onto Busy Highway In Florida (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldFlorida Plane Crash: Dashcam Footage Shows Exact Moment When Aircraft Crashed Onto Busy Highway In Florida (WATCH)

Florida Plane Crash: Dashcam Footage Shows Exact Moment When Aircraft Crashed Onto Busy Highway In Florida (WATCH)

The plane was flying from Columbus, Ohio, to Naples Airport, heading to Fort Lauderdale, when both engines failed, causing the crash

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 08:18 PM IST
article-image
X

A scary video surfaced on social media on Tuesday showing the exact moment a Bombardier Challenger 600 jet crashed onto a busy highway near Naples, Florida on February 10. 

Watch the video here:

The plane was flying from Columbus, Ohio, to Naples Airport, heading to Fort Lauderdale, when both engines failed, causing the crash. 

A trucker's camera caught the chilling scene of the jet sliding and catching fire. Sadly, the pilot, Edward Daniel Murphy, and co-pilot, Ian Frederick Hofmann, lost their lives, but three passengers survived.

Read Also
US Plane Crash VIDEO: 2 Dead After Private Jet Attempts Emergency Landing Due To Engine Failure In...
article-image

Reports suggest that this footage will be a crucial piece of evidence in understanding the sequence of events leading to the crash.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Florida Plane Crash: Dashcam Footage Shows Exact Moment When Aircraft Crashed Onto Busy Highway In...

Florida Plane Crash: Dashcam Footage Shows Exact Moment When Aircraft Crashed Onto Busy Highway In...

'Ahlan Modi' Chants Echo As Indian Diaspora Gives Warm Welcome To PM Narendra Modi In Abu Dhabi,...

'Ahlan Modi' Chants Echo As Indian Diaspora Gives Warm Welcome To PM Narendra Modi In Abu Dhabi,...

Sri Lanka Developing Ramayana Trail To Boost Tourism From India: Minister Harin Fernando

Sri Lanka Developing Ramayana Trail To Boost Tourism From India: Minister Harin Fernando

UPI, RuPay Card Services Launched In UAE By PM Narendra Modi & President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed...

UPI, RuPay Card Services Launched In UAE By PM Narendra Modi & President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed...

Video: PM Narendra Modi Hugs UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Receives Guard Of...

Video: PM Narendra Modi Hugs UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Receives Guard Of...