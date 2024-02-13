Florida Plane Crash: Dashcam Footage Shows Exact Moment When Aircraft Crashed Onto Busy Highway In Florida (WATCH)

X

A scary video surfaced on social media on Tuesday showing the exact moment a Bombardier Challenger 600 jet crashed onto a busy highway near Naples, Florida on February 10.

New dash cam video shows Friday's plane crash on I-75 in Naples, Florida — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) February 13, 2024

The plane was flying from Columbus, Ohio, to Naples Airport, heading to Fort Lauderdale, when both engines failed, causing the crash.

A trucker's camera caught the chilling scene of the jet sliding and catching fire. Sadly, the pilot, Edward Daniel Murphy, and co-pilot, Ian Frederick Hofmann, lost their lives, but three passengers survived.

Reports suggest that this footage will be a crucial piece of evidence in understanding the sequence of events leading to the crash.