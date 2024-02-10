 US Plane Crash VIDEO: 2 Dead After Private Jet Attempts Emergency Landing Due To Engine Failure In Florida
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUS Plane Crash VIDEO: 2 Dead After Private Jet Attempts Emergency Landing Due To Engine Failure In Florida

US Plane Crash VIDEO: 2 Dead After Private Jet Attempts Emergency Landing Due To Engine Failure In Florida

The plane, a Bombardier Challenger 600 business jet, crashed on Interstate 75 in Naples, Florida, with five people on board, according to the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration).

ANIUpdated: Saturday, February 10, 2024, 02:31 PM IST
article-image
Florida Plane Crash | X

Florida: A small plane crash took place on Florida highway on Friday afternoon, leaving two people dead, Fox News reported, citing the Collier County Sheriff's Office, which confirmed it to the publication. The plane, a Bombardier Challenger 600 business jet, crashed on Interstate 75 in Naples, Florida, with five people on board, according to the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration).

The airplane departed from Ohio State University Airport at 1 p.m. ET, according to FOX 35. The pilot requested an emergency landing at Naples Airport (where the jet was going) just after 3 p.m. ET, claiming that both engines had failed. According to the sheriff's office, all southbound lanes were closed and northbound lanes were also affected. Emergency personnel responded to the location, and the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will now investigate the crash.

This is breaking news. Further details are awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result 10-02-2024, 8 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Stork...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 10-02-2024, 8 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Stork...

From G20 In India, Covid Management To Abolition Of Triple Talaq: Key Highlights From PM Modi's...

From G20 In India, Covid Management To Abolition Of Triple Talaq: Key Highlights From PM Modi's...

Abhishek Ghosalkar Murder: 'I Have Been Framed', Alleges Assailant Mauris Noronha's Bodyguard...

Abhishek Ghosalkar Murder: 'I Have Been Framed', Alleges Assailant Mauris Noronha's Bodyguard...

PM Narendra Modi Addresses Last Sitting Of 17th Lok Sabha, Says 'Past 5 Years Were About Reform,...

PM Narendra Modi Addresses Last Sitting Of 17th Lok Sabha, Says 'Past 5 Years Were About Reform,...

AAP Will Contest All Lok Sabha Seats In Punjab, Will Announce Candidates Soon: Arvind Kejriwal

AAP Will Contest All Lok Sabha Seats In Punjab, Will Announce Candidates Soon: Arvind Kejriwal