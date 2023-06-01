Festa della Repubblica: Did you know Italy became 'republic' only 4 years before India? | TheMayor.EU

India celebrates its Republic Day on January 26 when the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950. Did you know? Italy became 'republic' only four years before our country, i.e. in 1946. Reportedly, Italy on June 2, 1946, became democratic republic following a referendum that abolished monarchy there.

However, it was later on January 1, 1948 that Italy adopted a new constitution, making it a unitary parliamentary republic with a permanent monarchy ban.

When is Republic Day of Italy observed?

June 2, every year, is celebrated as Festa della Repubblica - the way the Italians call their Republic Day. The historical day commemorates the 1946 institutional referendum, in which the people of Italy were asked to vote and decide the nature of their government following the Second World War.

How it is celebrated?

Italy cheers up and shines in glory due the occasion as celebrations hit Rome and other parts of the European country. It is marked with flag hoisting, parades, and speeches by officials, along with some cultural events. According to reports, Festa della Repubblica is honoured with a signature military parade in the capital city of Rome.

Italians are often seen face painting in the flag colours - red, green, and white to celebrate the day. The flypast of the Frecce Tricolori is another highlight of the day.