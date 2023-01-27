India@75 – Celebrate Republic Day with AR

New Delhi (India), January 26: Augmented Reality (AR), combined with the unimaginable power of social media, is going to be the future of festivals. This will be the case, especially in India, with the largest youth population in the world, and one that is always hooked on to its smartphones and popular social media platforms. The advent of the latest technologies and developments in AR means that one need not be physically present to participate in or celebrate any festivals. The power of AR is being utilised for celebrating the upcoming Republic Day in an unprecedented manner.

As a part of the Republic Day Hackathon, Reskilll invited AR creators, students, developers and tech enthusiasts to learn about AR tools and create assets that are innovative, value-creating, and have a wider impact on the audience which are consumed on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook

The challenge of the hackathon was to show love for the country and create AR Effects for Republic Day. Some of the indicative themes include showing respect to army personnel, drawing the Indian flag on the face, etc.

“Republic Day is a crucial occasion in lifting the nationalistic spirit of the entire country. The Republic Day Hackathon achieves the twin objective of citizens’ involvement in the celebrations and new learnings about AR and other technologies. We are thrilled by the response the initiative has received,” said Rohit Sardana Cofounder, Reskilll.

“The Republic Day is a day of national celebration. plutos ONE is delighted to partner with ReSkilll in celebrating the innovation and passion of young creators on the occasion of this Republic Day.” said Rajjat Gulati Co-founder, plutos ONE .

More than 1000 participants registered for the hackathon and amazing AR effects were created as part of the Republic Day Hackathon. The top 10 AR effects were shortlisted and the creators were invited to present them in front of a distinguished jury comprising some of the best Indian AR creators Vidhi Shrivastava & Maninder Singh and Rajjat Gulati Co-founder, plutos ONE.

The jury selected the top three winners based on their creativity, advanced capabilities and storytelling at the final pitch session conducted on January 25. The top three winners got amazing rewards, while attractive brand vouchers were given to all AR creators.

About Reskilll

Reskilll works with leading tech companies across the globe, understanding tech trends and training developers and students from colleges and universities in emerging technology thereby bridging the gap between industry and academia by making young developers industry ready.

About plutos ONE

Named after the Greek God of Wealth, plutos ONE is a one-stop platform for bank customers to manage all their financial needs. Banks can offer plutos ONE to their customers to do all their non-banking transactions (Banking Commerce). Earn cashback, vouchers and other gifts every time you transact. plutos ONE is the only service you’ll ever need.

