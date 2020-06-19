Facebook removes Trump ads with symbols once used by Nazis

Antifa is an umbrella term for leftist militants bound more by belief than organizational structure. Trump has blamed Antifa for the violence that erupted during some of the recent protests, but federal law enforcement officials have offered little evidence of this.

The ADL disputed that the red triangle was commonly used as an Antifa symbol. The organization said the triangle was not in its database because it is a historical symbol and the database includes only those symbols used by modern-day extremists and white supremacists.

"Whether aware of the history or meaning, for the Trump campaign to use a symbol - one which is practically identical to that used by the Nazi regime to classify political prisoners in concentration camps - to attack his opponents is offensive and deeply troubling," ADL chief executive officer Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement.

The action comes as Facebook and other technology companies face persistent criticism, particularly from Democrats, about whether they are doing enough to police the spread of disinformation and tweets and posts from Trump perceived as inflammatory.

Those questions arose during Thursday's hearing when a Twitter representative was asked why the company flagged but did not remove tweets from the president, including one that raised the prospect of shooting looters during the recent unrest in American cities.

Facebook, too, was asked why it did not remove a doctored video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., last year that appeared to show her slurring her words.

"If we simply take a piece of content like this down, it doesn't go away," Gleicher said. "It will exist elsewhere on the internet. People who are looking for it will still find it." With Thursday's hearing focused on the spread of disinformation tied to the 2020 election, the companies said they had not yet seen the same sort of concerted foreign influence campaigns like the one four years ago when a Russian troll farm sowed discord online by playing up divisive social issues.

But that suggests the threat has evolved rather than diminished, said the executives, who pointed out that media companies controlled by the state were directly and openly engaging online on American social issues to affect public opinion.

China, for instance, has likened allegations of police brutality in the U.S. to the criticism it faced for its aggressive treatment of protesters in Hong Kong last year.

Preventing disinformation ahead of the election is a significant challenge in a country facing potentially dramatic changes in how people vote, with the expected widespread use of mail-in ballots creating openings to cast doubt on the results and even spread false information.