Even as Black Lives Matter protests continue following George Floyd murder, video footage of Oklahoma cops pinning down teen for jaywalking goes viral

Now, yet another incident of police using excessive force to subdue a black individual has come to light, this time from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

According to a CNN report, the body-cam video that was released by the Tulsa is from an arrest that took place last week. A black teenager had been arrested and a second was handcuffed for jaywalking. Reportedly, the videos have been blurred to conceal the identities of the teenagers.

Video footage posted on Twitter by ABC World News shows a handcuffed black individual who is pulled out of the police patrol car and throwing him onto the ground. With his hands seemingly restrained behind his back, the person has no way to break their fall, and lands on his back.

A white police officer can then be seen standing over him and saying something, following which another lifts him to a sitting position by pulling on the front of his shirt.