'Can't breathe? I don't care': How an Oklahoma cop showed the true face of white racism in 2019

George Floyd, a black man in the US, died while a white police officer knelt on his neck and he kept saying that he couldn't breathe. Since his death there has been massive protests in America and widespread condemnation across the world.

Now, it would seem that Floyd was not alone. In a shockingly similar 2019 incident from Oklahoma, 42-year-old Derrick Scott told the three police officials detaining him that he couldn't breathe, and that he needed his medicine.

But it gets worse. One of the police officers can be heard saying "I don't care" even as another opines that Scott "can breathe just fine".