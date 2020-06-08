AOC uses Arundhati Roy quote to celebrate after Minneapolis council vows to disband police department

The death of George Floyd has sent ripples across America, with the 'Black Lives Matter' movement gaining greater momentum even as others demanded reform within the police system. The movement that had begun in Minnesota has gradually spread across the country, and even to other continents.

On Monday, the Minneapolis city council pledged to disband the city’s police department. It also vowed to replace the previous system with one of public safety.

On Monday US Representative for New York's 14th congressional district, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, took to Twitter, quoting Arundhati Roy and sharing a New York Times report about the same.

“A new world is not only possible, she is on her way,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.