AOC uses Arundhati Roy quote to celebrate after Minneapolis council vows to disband police department

The death of George Floyd has sent ripples across America, with the 'Black Lives Matter' movement gaining greater momentum even as others demanded reform within the police system. The movement that had begun in Minnesota has gradually spread across the country, and even to other continents.
On Monday, the Minneapolis city council pledged to disband the city’s police department. It also vowed to replace the previous system with one of public safety.
On Monday US Representative for New York's 14th congressional district, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, took to Twitter, quoting Arundhati Roy and sharing a New York Times report about the same.
“A new world is not only possible, she is on her way,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.
But if one looks further into the comment section of social media, it would appear that not everyone is pleased with the fact that an official political representative seemed to be supporting the dismantling of the police system.
"Yup. where the disarmed liberals will beg people for protection from their own," commented one Twitter user.
"Any politician against the police will never get my vote," commented another.
It must be remembered that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was once a candidate vying for the Democratic nomination for the upcoming Presidential elections. With the polls fast approaching in November, some also opined that it was best not to alienate people, even as others lauded her comment.
The quote used by Cortez incidentally comes from Roy's 2003 novel called 'War Talk'.
The full quotes goes: “Another world is not only possible, she is on her way. Maybe many of us won't be here to greet her, but on a quiet day, if I listen very carefully, I can hear her breathing.”
