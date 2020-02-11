Europe's winter storm kills seven

Fallen trees blocked roads and train tracks in southern Germany and Austria on Tuesday after a storm with hurricane-force winds and heavy rains battered northern Europe for days, killing at least seven people and causing severe travel disruptions.

In Austria, the city of Salzburg near the German border was hit by the storm Tuesday. Public broadcaster ORF reported that more than 400 firefighters worked for hours to remove downed trees from crushed cars and roads. They also had to remove a huge metal roof that was blown off a building. No one was injured, ORF reported.