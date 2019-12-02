EU visitors will need e-visas after Brexit, Australian-style immigration system to be installed in UK

London: The UK's ruling Conservatives have said that visitors from the European Union (EU) would require an electronic clearance before travelling to the country after Brexit, it was reported on Monday.

Travellers from Europe currently only require an ID card to gain entry. But under the Conservatives' proposed system, they would require passports and have to fill in an online form before their trip, The Daily Mail said in a report.

The changes were outlined by Home Secretary Priti Patel on Sunday.

"When people voted to leave in 2016 they were voting to take back control of our borders. After Brexit we will introduce an Australian-style points based immigration system and take steps to improve the security of the UK," Patel told the media here.

"The consequence of EU law limiting our border capability is brought home to me every day. I am committed to doing everything we can to secure the border."

An Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system would be introduced for anyone coming without a visa. Travellers would pre-submit their details online, much like the American Esta (Electronic System for Travel Authorisation) programme.

Conservative leaders have said that the ETA plan would "strengthen our ability to identify and block the entry of those who present a threat to the UK".

Visitors would also have to declare their criminal history and hand over biometrics, such as their fingerprints.

If the new measure was implemented, European ID cards would no longer be accepted for entry, The Daily Mail reported.

The Conservative crackdown comes as opposition Labour Party chief Jeremy Corbyn on Sunday told Sky News that he did not believe freedom of movement could totally "ever come to an end because of the relationship between families, between Britain and Europe, the needs of all of our services".