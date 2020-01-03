Equivalent of CIA director, foreign minister and JSOC commander - who was General Qassim Soleimani?

General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite al-Quds force, has been reported killed alongside six others following a US air attack at Baghdad's international airport. Iraqi officials and the state television reported that aside from Soleimani, Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was also killed in the attack.

Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), which is a grouping of Iran-backed militias, has also confirmed the killing of Soleimani and Muhandis. Al Jazeera has reported that the incident appeared to be a targeted strike and according to sources the rockets destroyed two vehicles carrying "high profile guests".

Who is General Qassem Soleimani?

Born in Iran, Soleimani rose through the ranks of the Iranian military and eventually joined the covert Quds Force which has grown in significant power in the Middle East in the past decades.