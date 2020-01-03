Trump tweets US flag after airstrike kills Iran's General Qassem Soleimani

The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, or PMF, the officials said. Their deaths are a potential turning point in the Middle East and are expected to draw severe retaliation from Iran and the forces it backs in the Middle East against Israel and American interests. The PMF blamed the United States for an attack at Baghdad International Airport Friday. There was no immediate comment from the US or Iran.

The attack will further deteriorate US relations with Iran and Iraq. It comes days after an Iran-backed militia and other protesters attacked the United States' Embassy in Baghdad. The US has vowed to take action against the breaching by protestors.