3 members of Punjab CM family test positive for COVID-19
Updated on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 04:33 PM IST

Egypt: At least 14 killed, 17 injured after two buses collide in southeast of Cairo

The crash took place close to El-Tor in southern Sinai, some 300 kilometres (185 miles) southeast of Cairo.
AFP
Photo: Representative Image

At least 14 people were killed and 17 injured Saturday when a coach and a minibus smashed into each other at high speed in Egypt's the Sinai Peninsula, security officials said.

The minibus and the coach, which had come from the capital Cairo and was heading for the Red Sea tourist resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, collided while speeding in poor visibility due to fog around dawn, officials added.

The casualties were taken to a hospital in El Tor.

Travel accidents are frequent in Egypt, where many roads are badly maintained and traffic rules are often neglected.

About 7,000 people were killed on the country's roads in 2020, according to official figures.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 04:33 PM IST
